Internet Reacts As Sheyman Drops His List Of Industry’s ‘Most Real MVPs’

Singer/producer, Sheyman, has released what he tags the entertainment industry’s ‘Most Real MVP’s’.

The ‘Paper’ crooner, who could care less what anyone thinks of his choices, mentioned a few known names in the industry then asked fans to name those who they feel shouldn’t be on the list.

He captioned his list:

Realness!!! Who do yo guys think shouldn’t be on this list? Yea I mean it…who’s fake, who’s proud, who dey package? REAL COMMENTS

 


