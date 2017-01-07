Is Don Jazzy About To Sign Former Triple MG Producer “DJ Coublon” ?

Words reaching us is that Supreme Mavin Dynasty boss Don Jazzy is on the course to sign former Triple MG music producer “DJ Coublon” just few months after signing ex Triple MG singer “Iyanya”.

The hit maker “DJ Coublon” who is the brain behind major hits from Kiss Daniel, Tekno, Iyanya and a lot of others posted a picture of him with Don Jazzy on his instagram page confirming having a great time at the Supreme Mavin Dynasty house.

We wait to have the full details from the Supreme Mavin Dynasty camp.

