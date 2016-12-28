Jalo – “Otojo Meta”

Posted December 28, 2016 10:36 am by Comments

Jalo – “Otojo Meta”

Born Jide Ladipo in the early 90s in Mushin Lagos, and with the stage name Jalo has made a commanding debut with this fine tone titled Otojo Meta, (Its been few days).
The Chicago based Nigerian singer, having enjoyed a good run in the choir while at teen finally made his long waited debut with the lovely and dancing tone “Otojo Meta” produced by Yang P Beats.
It is first of plenty to come from the very intelligent Jalo, who studies Economics at Northern Illinois University, USA.
Listen, Download and share. follow @iam_Jalo_

Jalo – “Otojo Meta”

The post Jalo – “Otojo Meta” appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. We’ll know whether Buhari has worked from 2017 – Jalo Leke Baiyewu The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullahi Jalo, has said that Nigerians and the...
  2. We won’t provide sureties for Metuh –Jalo Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that it will not provide sureties for...
  3. How PDP NEC granted Sheriff waiver to emerge Chairman- Jalo Following continued criticisms that has trailed the emergence of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as new National Chairman of the Peoples...
  4. Strike at FMC Ebute Meta takes toll on patients “The allegation of using obsolete and outdated equipment is unfounded and our generating set is working perfectly well,’’ she said....
  5. PDP Leadership Tussle: Nomination Delay Prompted Gulak – Jalo The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that it was the delay in the nomination process of...
  6. Consumers in Ebute-Meta urge EKEDC to provide new meters Some electricity consumers in Ebute-Meta, Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State, have appealed to Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC,...
  7. Papi Richiee – “God Bless God” f. Durella Fast rising singer/songwriter PAPI RICHIEE is a Nigerian who hails from Edo state and graduated from Lincoln University Malaysia. He...
  8. Saraki, Dagora Will Be Welcomed With Open Hands In PDP- Jalo The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Abdullahi Jalo has said the new Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the newly...
  9. Rythm – “God Of Mercy” The current NUMATVILLE AMBASSADOR and Award winning Music producer IBIKUNLE OLUWASHINA popularly know as RYTHM SAYMYNAME, drop a song from...
  10. AUDIO+VIDEO: Pauli B – “Right Now” ft. Blacko Blaze Fast Rising Canada Based Nigerian Singer, PAULI-B Releases Visuals to New Single ‘RIGHT NOW’ ft. BLACKO BLAZE From the stables...

< YOHAIG home