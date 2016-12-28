Jalo – “Otojo Meta”
Born Jide Ladipo in the early 90s in Mushin Lagos, and with the stage name Jalo has made a commanding debut with this fine tone titled Otojo Meta, (Its been few days).
The Chicago based Nigerian singer, having enjoyed a good run in the choir while at teen finally made his long waited debut with the lovely and dancing tone “Otojo Meta” produced by Yang P Beats.
It is first of plenty to come from the very intelligent Jalo, who studies Economics at Northern Illinois University, USA.
Listen, Download and share. follow @iam_Jalo_
Jalo – “Otojo Meta”
The post Jalo – “Otojo Meta” appeared first on tooXclusive.
What do you think?