Blue Diamond Entertainment unveils Jayn Phoenix with her 1st official single titled “My Case“; this number features fast-rising act, Jumabee. Blue Diamond Entertainment is an enterprise created for the provision of unique and viable business concept development and her 1st female act, Jayn Phoenix, who doubles as a rapper and song-writer/singer, is about to own her artistic creation on the Nigerian music industry scene because she’s sure up to something; listen up and share your thoughts on “My Case,” which was produced by Joe Waxy. | ENJOY!!!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jayn-Phoenix-ft.-Jumabee-MY-CASE-prod.-by-Joe-Waxy.mp3

Jayn Phoenix – “MY CASE” ft. Jumabee (prod. by Joe Waxy)

