Crowd Kings Empire releases another rap single from its frontline act Jason which serves as a follow up to his previously released single ‘God Bless’. He dishes out a new Afro-Trap single titled ‘Fo Won Lenu’.

Produced by CrossRoadz, Bump on it below



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jayseen-Fo-Won-Lenu.mp3

Jayseen – Fo Won Lenu (Prod. CorssRoadz)

