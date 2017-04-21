Jesse Jagz Headlines ROG MUSIC Africa VOL.1: The Takeoff

It was a movie! World Famous ROG Music Africa touched down with an electric debut event, ROGMA Vol.1: The Take Off!

Fans of rap titan Jesse Jagz have been on the edge of their seat ever since he announced the Odysseus album was ready. With growing anticipation amongst fans and critics Jesse Jagz obliged and spilled the beans with a preview of what to expect on the forthcoming album!

It was a sold out affair in Lagos city on March 18th , The ROGMA Launch event featured cameos from Africa’s best entertainers, music stars, celebrities and presenters inattendance including; Runtow n, Ill Bliss, Falz, Reekado Banks, Iceprince Zamani, Praiz, Yung 6ix, Koker, Dice Ailes, Jesse Jagz, Pryse, Jaywon, Ckay, Dj Bobbi, Dj Kaywise, Dj Consequence, Dj Debbie, Dj Iyke, Sheyne Banks, Chuey Chu , Awazi, Big Tak, Ehiz, Jimmie , Swanky Jerry, Lola OJ and many others.

Watch Praiz Endorse ROGMA – https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=U4oyJO7drKk

Top artist from the ROG Platform were also in attendance including; Morientez, Emmanuel Luther, Dj Jospa, Dj Toxic, Pupa Tee, Phl ow and many others. Members of the ROG Team were also in attendance; Ladan (Visual Director), Christian (Media Manager), Brainchild (Talent Manager) Ayo Tee (Presenter) E mma ( IT Design), King Mark (Visual Design), Samson (Event Design).

Dj Jospa started the event around 8pm with a throwback mix of Nigeria’s top hip hop singles featuring JesseJagz, Naeto C, Da Grin and others, as guests where ushered in by red carpet media. With much anticipation, new music from Jesse Jagz (and others) were being introduced into the playlist, with party people going wild! ordering more bottles. ROG Music Africa vol.1: The Takeoff was hosted by Moti Cakes (Soundcity FM), Ehiz (MTV Base), Raezy (Rthym FM), Douglas Jekan (Beat FM), Real Skillz (Unilag FM), Tage (Urban FM). Over the last 6 months, successful hit records have been published by Africa’s brightest entertainers, The Good folks at ROG Music Africa have teamed up with Escape Nightlife to celebrate the creators of the new wave in grand style on Saturday March 18th 2017. Each volume/event celebrates and promotes 3 official playlists curated by rogmusicafrica.com, featuring the biggest singles dominating Africa’s air waves as well as the top performers on the ROGMA platform.

