DB Records and Produkt Republic presents this new tune from KaySwitch titled “Giddem” which features OBO, Davido.

Sure banger. Cop below



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/KaySwitch-ft.-Davido-Giddem.mp3

KaySwitch – GIDDEM ft. Davido

The post KaySwitch – GIDDEM ft. Davido appeared first on tooXclusive.