KaySwitch – GIDDEM ft. Davido
Posted February 10, 2017 7:36 pm by admin Comments
DB Records and Produkt Republic presents this new tune from KaySwitch titled “Giddem” which features OBO, Davido.
Sure banger. Cop below
KaySwitch – GIDDEM ft. Davido
