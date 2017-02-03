Korra Obidi – “#IsAPass” ft. Sound Sultan (Prod by DJ Coublon)
Korra Obidi is on fire this year no doubt.
After the success of “KILIBE’” the afro-trap banger featuring MzKiss off the “WOMAN POWER SERIES EP”, Korra releases this hot track produced by the DJ Coublon featuring Nigerian Music legend Sound Sultan titled “#IsAPass”!
#ISAPASS is a popular slang used to signify anything 100% and in this case Korra #IsAPass. Enjoy!
Korra Obidi – #IsAPass" ft. Sound Sultan (Prod by DJ Coublon)
