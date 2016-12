This song was recorded to celebrate the season of love “Christmas” to let people know the reason for the season, with hints of what a NIgerian Christmas can feel like .Enjoy this song by Labi Tee titled 9ja Days of Christmas

You can also follow his social media account

Twitter @LabiTej



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2016-12-25-AUDIO-00000616.mp3

Labi TEJ – “9ja Days of Christmas”

The post Labi TEJ – “9ja Days of Christmas” appeared first on tooXclusive.