Lankin Lankan – “Kalamaya” (Prod By Sammytextbeat)

Kokogho Jeffrey Ajarou, popularly known by his stage name “Lankin Lankan” who his a reggae dance hall artist, song writer, a graduate of university of Portharcourt and also a Son of Sapele is here again as he dishes out is new single tittle “KaLaMaYa” the song was produced by Sammytextbeat. This is definitely good music.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/KaLaMaYa.mp3

