Lankin Lankan – “Kalamaya” (Prod By Sammytextbeat)

Posted February 12, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

Lankin Lankan – “Kalamaya” (Prod By Sammytextbeat)

Kokogho Jeffrey Ajarou, popularly known by his stage name “Lankin Lankan” who his a reggae dance hall artist, song writer, a graduate of university of Portharcourt and also a Son of Sapele is here again as he dishes out is new single tittle “KaLaMaYa” the song was produced by Sammytextbeat. This is definitely good music.


Lankin Lankan – “Kalamaya” (Prod By Sammytextbeat)

The post Lankin Lankan – “Kalamaya” (Prod By Sammytextbeat) appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mikky G – “Assurance” ft Angelkosy, Pumpin (Prod. Popito) Play Me Music Records proudly present “Mikky G” aka The Good Samaritan. A Lagos born artiste who hails from Delta...
  2. Ramson Boy – “Show You The Way” (Prod. by Fliptyce) American based rising singer and song writer drops his first official single titled show you the way produced by Nigerian...
  3. Jayn Phoenix – “MY CASE” ft. Jumabee (prod. by Joe Waxy) Blue Diamond Entertainment unveils Jayn Phoenix with her 1st official single titled “My Case“; this number features fast-rising act, Jumabee. Blue Diamond Entertainment is an enterprise created...
  4. CDQ – “Say Baba” (Prod by JayPizzle) After starting the year on a good note with visual of ‘First Come First Serve’ which was released off Quality...
  5. Yeahmizy – “Igara” (Prod. By Monster) Yeahmizy is back after a long break from music and set to drop a follow up single. We all remember from...
  6. Obistorke – “Miss Taking Over” (Prod By DJ Coublon) SAMAGE ENTERTAINMENT Present ‘OBISTORKE’ is here with a brand new Party Banga.. titled “Miss Taking Over” which will surely going...
  7. Rockbully – “Hustle” ft. Small Doctor (Prod. Lahlah) After taking it to the streets in May 2016 with a hit featuring Bmysterio aka klassiq B all the way...
  8. Funky Fresh – “Ase” (Prod. H’Tee) BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt...
  9. Yung L – “This Year” (Prod. By TUC) To begin the 2017 run, Yung L jumps on this TUC produced instrumentation which he titles This Year. This is quite...
  10. Otike – For My Head ( Prod. By Dj Coublon ) New comer OTike debuts his fresh style on this song titled ‘For my head’ produced by DJ Coublon and accentuated with strings...

< YOHAIG home