Laye being the very first artiste from Magnet Kaku Entertainment releases his debut single “Wife Material” under the label from his three songs promo CD.

Expect more great music “back to back” from him this year !

Download , listen, enjoy and share



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Laye-Wife-Material.mp3

Laye – “Wife Material”

The post Laye – “Wife Material” appeared first on tooXclusive.