New music from afro-pop star Kin has hit the internet titled “Mercy”.

The track follows up his hit single “Omo Iya Alaja”, but we are unsure if the mid-tempo audio candy will get a proper single treatment.

Nonetheless, “Mercy” is brilliant and we love. Check on it and drop your comments.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Kin-Mercy.mp3

Kin – “Mercy”

