Let’s Tell You Why iLLBliss ‘Can’t Hear You’ Is Actually A Shabby Remix To Runtown’s Song

Alhaji (Can’t Hear You Remix) ft. Runtown


aL Yhusuff’s Review

After being capped the Lyricist of the Year in 2016, one would definitely expect more from iLLBliss, but there is nothing captivating about this record titled Alhaji which is so not a remix to Can’t Hear You‘. 

Rather, this song would pass as a cover to Mad Over You, from the instrumentation and Runtown’s monotonous delivery and borrowed lyrics from his same song. The record reeks of pure desperation from iLLBliss.

In conclusion, this is a lazy attempt at making a hit, but we should still give props to iLLBliss for his finesse and rap delivery.

Rating: 2/5

It gets more confusing now, having listened to the original version of Can’t Hear You off the Illygaty album, I’m still wondering if Runtown’s Mad Over You was inspired by iLLBliss’ song?

I think Del’B and Kezyklef have answers to this.

 

Chuksy Pablo’s Review

2016 obviously ended on a high note for indigenous rapper iLLBliss after the Capital Hill Records co-owner surprisingly won the Best Rap and Lyricist on the Roll awards at the Headies. It therefore paved way for fans to pay keen attention to the veteran rapper this year.

Oga Boss hasn’t wasted time as he dropped the video to the single “Can’t Hear You” remix ft. Runtown produced by Kezyklef. Now I’m not a big fan of iLLBliss and therefore did not hear the Illygatty album so when I heard the song, it just sounded like a rap version of Runtown’s “Mad Over You” which Del’B produced, and is currently rocking the airwaves.

Only to later discover that it was indeed a single on the Illygaty album which had dropped in October. Now the confusion here is, these songs were produced by different producers but sounded virtually alike. The only difference being that Runtown’s Mad Over You became a hit while the remix to Can’t Hear You was virtually unheard so is this like an attempt by iLLBliss to raise the fact that he is indeed the originator of ‘Mad Over You’? All the same, the song sounded as cool as having a remix on the hit track which was an average attempt by the rapper.

Rating: 3/5

Do you agree with any of the views presented above? Please proceed to share yours in the comment section below, we’d like to know your thoughts on iLLBliss’ supposed remix with Runtown.

 

