Mc Iykemama – Nne Oma ( Prod. By Jaystuntz)

An EU based fast rising act, MC IYKEMAMA releases yet another hit single “Nne Oma”. He went soft on the Jaystunz produced tune, mixed and mastered by Jaystunz, trust me it’s a track you wanna put on repeat all day. This song is basically about falling in love and keeping to promises.

