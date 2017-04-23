An EU based fast rising act, MC IYKEMAMA releases yet another hit single “Nne Oma”. He went soft on the Jaystunz produced tune, mixed and mastered by Jaystunz, trust me it’s a track you wanna put on repeat all day. This song is basically about falling in love and keeping to promises.

Share and drop your comments. One Love! Follow me on Twitter @mciykemama, instagram @mciykemama, Facebook Mc Iykemama



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IYKEMAMA-NNE-OMA.mp3

Mc Iykemama – Nne Oma ( Prod. By Jaystunz)

The post Mc Iykemama – Nne Oma ( Prod. By Jaystuntz) appeared first on tooXclusive.