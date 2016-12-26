Mixta Stone – “Nwa Baby” Ft. Skales

Mixta Stone – “Nwa Baby” Ft. Skales

?When you are lucky to come by that homely woman who is a rare gem and you turn her to a punshing bag,treat her like a piece of shit,then a man who knows her worth will go and get her and treat her like a queen.You lose and he wins.You plead and cry but it is too late.Here is “Nwa Biko” by Mixtastone and he featured the “shake body”crooner,Skales on this.The song was produced by Orbeat,mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds.


Mixta Stone – “Nwa Baby” Ft. Skales

< YOHAIG home