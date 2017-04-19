Mofebin – Baby Girl + Work & Pray

New currency Records front man Mofebin comes alive with two brand new singles which drops April 21 which is his birthday ‘baby girl & work & pray’ both produced by Sammix. Work & pray as it implies is a motivational song for hustlers and people working to get a daily bread ‘baby girl’ is a groovy mid tempo song for the clubs and party goers. Mofebin is not relenting at dropping amazing tune. Please download listen & share. Connect with Mofebin on twitter @Mofebin Instagram – mofebin



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017-04-19-AUDIO-00000004.mp3

Mofebin – Baby Girl

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017-04-19-AUDIO-00000003.mp3

Mofebin – Work & Pray

