Mofebin – Baby Girl + Work & Pray

New currency Records front man Mofebin comes alive with two brand new singles which drops April 21 which is his birthday ‘baby girl & work & pray’ both produced by Sammix. Work & pray as it implies is a motivational song  for hustlers and people working to get a daily bread ‘baby girl’ is a groovy mid tempo song for the clubs and party goers. Mofebin is not relenting at dropping amazing tune. Please download  listen & share. Connect with Mofebin on twitter @Mofebin Instagram – mofebin


Mofebin – Baby Girl

Mofebin – Work & Pray

