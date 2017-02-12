Mr Eazi – “Short Skirt” f. Tekno (Prod. by MaleekBerry) | BUY “Life Is Eazi” VOL 1

The Mixtape of the moment is out and making waves all over the west coast, Mr Eazi drops the highly longed for “LIFE IS EAZI – ACCRA TO LAGOS” Mixtape. The mixtape features key players in the industry Olamide, Phyno,Tekno,Falz and More.

Listen to the single Short Skirt featuring Tekno below and go cop the album now.

