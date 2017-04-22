Mr. Imo State 2017 Winner Gets A New Ford Edge Plus 2 Million Naira Cash Prize

Winner of the 2017 edition of the Mr and Miss Imo state pageant, Unachukwu Samuel hails
 originally from Ikeduru in the East but lived most of his life in Lagos and Ghana.
Mr Unachukwu was born on the 14th of May and graduated from Project Management
Technology from the prestigious Federal University of Technology Owerri FUTO in 2013.
He is a model and an entrepreneur. His hobbies are football which he started
at a very young age playing for a top team and a dedicated fitness fanatic.
 Mr and Miss Imo State Nigeria kicked off on the 1st of April with a one week intensive
boot camp for all the 40 finalists in the city of Owerri.
The 7th Edition of the  event was organised by the CEO of Chris Events, Mr Ikoku Chris Amakor
 and was very successful with a big turnout of politicians, companies, beauty kings
 and queens and notable people in the industry.
 
The 40 finalists where chosen from over 700 contestants who auditioned across different states.
Unachukwu Samuel was declared the winner of Mr Imo State 2017 with his role to represent Nigeria
not only in Nigeria itself but also internationally.
Mr Unachukwu was given the keys to a brand new Top of the Range black Ford Edge
and a grand prize of 2 million Naira amongst many other prizes.
 
We wish our incumbent Mr Imo state International all the best and we are confident that our panel
of judges made the right choice in Mr Samuel Unachukwu representing Imo in Nigeria
 and Internationally and will make us proud.
