Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged

Posted December 28, 2016 4:36 am by Comments

Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged

We were wondering why Pepsi, the headline sponsor of the Rhythm Unplugged themed this year’s event the Naija Turn Up.

Well all that was put to rest when the list of artiste for this year’s Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was released. Guess what? They all have one thing in common: Naija hit makers! Yes, all Naija musical superstars! No foreign artistes. No foreign headline act. It was a Naija turn up!

 

And yes they delivered! The event was electrifying and memorable.

Here’s a brief summary for all those who missed it.

The stage was on fleek!

The audience was beautiful!

Waje was phenomenal

Omawumi sang and danced from her heart

Bovi cracked our ribs!

P Square is back and they made it look easy.

Davido was on point!

Dj Xclusive owned the night

Rekadoo did his thing!

Tiwa surprised us.

Basket Mouth wept.

Koredo Bello broke hearts and mended them.

DJ Cuppy was lit!

Tekno Turned it up!

Wizkid nailed it!

And of course Pepsi refreshed it!

Check out more sights from the event.

The post Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lola Omotayo-Okoye, Bolanle Olukanni, Jay Jay Okocha, Femi Otedola & More at the 2015 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged + WATCH ‘On the Carpet with Bolinto’ The 2015 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was quite a huge event over the weekend with international artist Trey Songz billed to...
  2. Whoop! Trey Songz is coming to Nigeria this December for Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged In the past years Rhythm Unplugged (sponsored by Pepsi) have brought quite a number of international stars for their annual...
  3. P-Square, Olamide, DavidO, Tekno, Falz, Seyi Shay And More To Light Up Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged P-Square, Olamide, DavidO, Tekno, Falz, Seyi Shay And More To Light Up Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged The 2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged...
  4. P-Square, Olamide, Davido, Tekno and more to Light Up Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged The 2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Performers are: Naija’s Best! That’s right! As announced, the 12th edition of Nigeria’s most popular...
  5. Naija Ticket Shop in association with Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged unveils BlackFriday Ticket Sale! It can only get bigger and better! Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged kicks off Black Friday with Amazing Ticket Deals. Customers will...
  6. Why we sponsor Rhythm Unplugged, Copa Lagos same day —Seven-up MD Managing Director, Seven-up Bottling Company, Mr. Sunil Sawhney has revealed why his company threw their weight behind two major youth...
  7. Need Free Tickets for Rhythm Unplugged 2015? WIN via Quickteller The festive season is around the corner and it promises to be super fun as the Africa’s largest online payment...
  8. Tekno Shades Headies Organizers At Rhythm Unplugged Singer Tekno, has finally reacted to being disqualified from the ‘Next Rated’ category at the just concluded Headies Awards. The...
  9. Trey Songz Rocked the #PepsiRhythmUnplugged Stage + First Look at what the Stars Wore! The 2015 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged has been one of the most anticipated events of December with the addition of International...
  10. Pepsi stands by Tiwa Savage…Squashes Rumours of Music Star being Dropped Contrary to rumours circulating on social media, it has been confirmed that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has not been dropped...

< YOHAIG home