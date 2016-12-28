Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged

We were wondering why Pepsi, the headline sponsor of the Rhythm Unplugged themed this year’s event the Naija Turn Up.

Well all that was put to rest when the list of artiste for this year’s Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was released. Guess what? They all have one thing in common: Naija hit makers! Yes, all Naija musical superstars! No foreign artistes. No foreign headline act. It was a Naija turn up!

And yes they delivered! The event was electrifying and memorable.

Here’s a brief summary for all those who missed it.

Check out more sights from the event.

