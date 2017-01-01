Naira – “Capable” (Mixed By Suka Sounds)

Naira – "Capable" (Mixed By Suka Sounds)

TopNaijaMusic / FunmiTrends Worldwide serves the world Naira whose real names are Badero Adetayo, he is a multi talented songwriter
and artiste. Returning from London UK, He debuts his first Single titled
capable.
Produced by Emjay the magic fingers and mixed & mastered by Suka sounds.
This jam is definitely taking over your
speakers!


Naira – "Capable" (Mixed By Suka Sounds)

 

