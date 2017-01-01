TopNaijaMusic / FunmiTrends Worldwide serves the world Naira whose real names are Badero Adetayo, he is a multi talented songwriter

and artiste. Returning from London UK, He debuts his first Single titled

capable.

Produced by Emjay the magic fingers and mixed & mastered by Suka sounds.

This jam is definitely taking over your

speakers!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/CAPABLE-by-NAIRA.mp3

Naira – “Capable” (Mixed By Suka Sounds)

The post Naira – “Capable” (Mixed By Suka Sounds) appeared first on tooXclusive.