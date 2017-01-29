Nollywood Star Osita PawPaw Float His Label “Young Boss Records” First Signee “Barrister Max” New single “Congratulation”

After months of strategic planning, networking and intensive research, leading nollywood star, Osita Iheme famously known as Pawapaw has finally unveiled his first signee “Barrister Max” under his own registered record label “Young Boss Records” Barrister Max also known as Enyeazu Victor chukwudi was born into the family of Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Enyeazu.

He hails from imo state Nigeria, barrister Max was born in Aba, where he attended his primary and secondary school he further studied law in Abia state university, where he got LLB certificate he Went to Lagos state law school and graduated successfully as a lawyer acquired the BL certificate. Listen to his first official single titled “Congratulation” Download and share.

Barrister Max – Congratulation

