Nonykingz – “Like This” (Prod. By Jomane)

Posted February 8, 2017

Chinonso Emmanuel Odigbo, Best known with Stage Name “Nonykingz” is a new smoking hot sensation out of Nigeria. Brilliant style of delivery and ability to fuse various genres of music with elements of Afro-pop, Hi-life, RnB and Hiphop is an exceptional and rare quality the European based Nigeria Singer/Songwriter posses.
After the previous release of his “Zangilewa” Video which gained so much airplay and Dj spins
across nations, The Fast rising star is out with another smashing club appealing tune titled “Like This” Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jomane.


