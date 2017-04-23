Singer Skales, has made it known that he has never been under pressure from Wizkid and unlike many think, can actually create an even bigger brand with his talent.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, the Temper crooner opened up about his time at EME record, ex-home to singer Wizkid, saying contrary to what many thought, he was never pressurized by Wizkid.

In his words:

“I have never been under pressure from Wizkid. I have always been a singer even though I became more popular as a rapper. When I was in Kaduna, I wrote songs but rap was the in-thing back then, so that’s what I concentrated on more. I believe that artistes have their individual styles and it’s not necessary to compare one artiste with another. I had a wonderful time with EME and they contributed so much to my career. But I’ve moved on and I’m grateful to God that I’m doing well in my career.”

On what drives him to keep on making music:

“I have a very deep passion for what I do. Anyone who knows me would tell you that I’m very particular about my music and nothing is more important than that to me. I am not in it just for the money but to make an impact and also touch lives along the way.”

The post Not Once Was I Pressurized By Wizkid – Skales appeared first on tooXclusive.