OAP Adenike Oyetunde Slams Olamide For A Disappointing OLIC 3

Posted December 29, 2016 1:36 pm by Comments

OAP Adenike Oyetunde Slams Olamide For A Disappointing OLIC 3

Radio girl, Adenike Oyetunde, is seriously angry at YBNL boss, Olamide, over his just concluded OLIC 3 Concert.

Adenike, who is a trained lawyer and a cancer survivor, took time out to pen an open letter to Olamide, making known her disappointment after attending his highly publicized concert.

She wrote:

“Dear Olamide, what HAPPENED? What!!!

I attended #Olic2 and without a doubt, it was by far my BEST event last year. I talked, and talked about it; everyone around me that didn’t go, knew they had to this year.

Imagine my excitement when I saw these pictures by TyBello, I knew #Olic3 was definitely going to be a hit. I needed to see ‘Olamide Live In Concert’ *coughs. In my life, not even at either Canaanland or Redemption Camp had I EVER been stuck in such traffic.

No clear plans on controlling humans (forget that we are peculiar here). The plan was go with Uber. There was a change, and a friend’s friend took @mayowaekpo and I. What should have taken maybe 30minutes max, turned to two years in traffic.

Nobody deemed it fit to tell us that no cars were going into Eko hotel; we were all just hoping; stuck in traffic. Having to walk so far, isn’t always my first option; for obvious reasons.

Then I got into the hall, Olamide, why?
I came in just as you were done with your first outing and I figured, he’ll be back. You came back ONCE, while I was there and you played CD. Olamide, CD??? I’m still too lost.

CD… Like, ALL that for ‘DJ, track 2’.
Wait first, collect your money from the sound people; BAD, BAD sound. Even Adekunle (God bless his heart) who did LIVE for us, they sha spoilt his sound.

I, Adenike Oyetunde came to see You Olamide, LIVE, (it was a complimentary ticket, FYI), and you hounded me with Comedy. HOW??? How does that even work?

Alibaba’s January 1st Concert is coming, I’ll get comedy there, WHY, did you succumb, Why? I thought you had it all figured out; but, awon aye sold this BAD idea to you.

By the way, were you at Asa’s show? If not, PLEASE, Watch the CD. That’s what LIVE IN CONCERT is on about. I was TOO disappointed and I can’t hide it.

Excellency is KEY. You had ONE year to plan. I honestly didn’t see ANY plan oh; at least, to me. Of course, I still danced, I screamed, I took videos; but, from last year; it could have been WAY better.

I will not comment on that uncle that was jumping arand with you!!! Give us what we ‘paid’ for Nigerian Artiste, PLEASE. People hustled to GET tickets.”

The post OAP Adenike Oyetunde Slams Olamide For A Disappointing OLIC 3 appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. World Cancer Day 2016: Adenike Oyetunde Celebrates 10 Years of Beating Cancer When she was 20 years old, Adenike Oyetunde was diagnosed with Osteogenic Sarcoma, and it disrupted her world as she...
  2. Olamide Braces For OLIC 3: Promises It Would Be Talked About For Years Following the announcement of OLIC 3 few weeks ago, popular indigenous rapper Olamide reveals he is confident of the success...
  3. BN Red Carpet Fab: Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC) 2 The Red Green Carpet for Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC) 2 was quite something to see. The event was star-studded...
  4. Olamide set to rock Lagos with the 3rd Edition of ‘Olamide Live in Concert’ (OLIC 3) It has been an amazing year for indigenous rapper, Olamide. To crown the many successes of 2016 and give back...
  5. Olamide Live in Concert – New York Edition – was too Lit! Check out all the Photos ‘Olamide Live in Concert – New York Edition’ was held at the Amazura Hall, Jamaica, Queens, New York and from...
  6. Photos From Olamide’s Live In Concert, OLIC3 Check out photos from Olamide 3rd Live in Concert (Olic 3) http://www.naijacrane.com.ng/2016/12/checkout-photos-from-olamides-olic-3-olamide-live-in-concert-show/...
  7. First Photos from #OLIC2 – Olamide Live in Concert 2015 was LIVE… Olamide Live in Concert 2 was themed “Beast Mode”. It was a great night with fantastic performances, hosts and an...
  8. Olamide is in “Beast Mode”! Set to Shut Down Lagos with #OLIC2 on December 27 After one of the most epic years ever recorded by a Nigerian recording artiste, YBNL front man Olamide is set...
  9. Basketmouth Live in Concert! Photos of Wizkid, Olamide, Buchi & More as they Rock the Stage Basketmouth had quite a show over the weekend. The ace comedian had his annual Basketmouth Live in Concert at the...
  10. Olamide to shut down Lagos with #OLIC2 on December 27 After one of the most epic years ever recorded by a Nigerian recording artiste, YBNL front man Olamide is set...

< YOHAIG home