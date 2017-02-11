Olanextee – “Wait”

Olanrewaju Olawale is a Fast Rising Nigerian Act Popular known as Olanextee, who is known for his Hit Singles which Include Mr. JaiyeJaiye, IdeyGrind just to mention a few which received Massive Airplay Nationwide. Olanextee is back with Yet another One and he calls this One “Wait”, Wait till the Download of the Song is Complete and know what he’s talking about. This a Song that will Surely Blow your Mind, Download,

Enjoy and Share with Love ? as it’s the Season of Love ?. You can also get to Interact with him via all Social Media Platforms Twitter/IG/Snapchat: @Olanextee . 


