Opinion: Your Biggest Song Of 2016? TELL US!

Happy New Year guys!

So, there has and had been some scorching hot debates on which of the many hit songs of last year earned the ‘2016 Biggest Song’ award.

Yes, we know, its 2017, but at the same time, we thought it wise to hear from the many supportive fans out there; which song from last year, made it into their ‘Nigerian music journal’ as ‘Biggest Song ?‘

Floor is open guys, let the debate begin!!

