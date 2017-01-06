Awesome singer,dancer,song writer and good performer. Mbaigbo Promise Ebuka AKA Problinkz makes a return after months of getting better and releases his first single of 2017. . After recording a song tittled COAL CITY ANTHEM that was officially dedicated to Rangers Intl fc..The champions of Nigeria professional football league(NPFL) and enugu state at large.. .Problinkz drops a new single tittled OMALICHA prod by beatsbyemzo download and enjoy!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PROBLINKZ-OMALICHA.mp3

Problinkz – “Omalicha”

