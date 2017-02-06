Profingaz – “Nwa Mama” ft. Tspize

Raw Records signee, Nwaezeigwe Paschal, popularly known as Profingaz releases his much anticipated and talked about song titled ‘Nwa Mama’ to the amusement of his multitude of fans all-around the world. This song which features Tspize has a true Afrotonic vibe to make you want to listen more.
The scintillating singer, Profingaz also releases the‘Raw Exchange’ EP which contains six original songs, each with its unique blend of melodious vocals and heart gripping lyrics. His musical artistry is etched out of elements of reggae, hip-hop and Afro beats.
The theme of the EP encapsulates the changes that Profingaz has gone through in recent year, the biggest being the transition from ‘Egyptian god’ to ‘Raw Exchange’ which x-rays the stunning array of influences that have now become part and parcel of Profingaz music.
Fans and music lovers are encouraged to visit all digital platforms to access this mind blowing EP.

 


