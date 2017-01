The Queen is back!!! Queen Vee sets 2017 Alight with her opening hit single of the year titled “Nobody” guaranteed to keep you on the repeat button.

With the master craftsmen gTbeats on the production of this international masterpiece, as they say get it while its hot.

Enjoy!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Queen-Vee-Aint-Nobody-Prod-by-@gTbeats7.mp3

Queen Vee – “Nobody” (Prod. by @gTbeats)

