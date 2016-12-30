Upiopio Efe Harriosn a.k.a Rayson Effizy is Nigerian RnB Afro hiphop artiste and singer/song writer , he hails from Delta state and a graduate of Accounting from Delta state polytechnic.

His early childhood at Ajugunle Apapa, influced his love for music. His first single ”turn up” produced by Jabulani was a success and gained huge downloads and airplay.

His new single Sha Ma jo is song to me you get in the groove. Download and Share.

ff@iamraysoneffizy

IG@ itzeffizy

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RAYSON-SHA-MA-JO.mp3

Rayson – “Sha Ma Jo”

The post Rayson – “Sha Ma Jo” appeared first on tooXclusive.