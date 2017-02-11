Rockbully – “Hustle” ft. Small Doctor (Prod. Lahlah)

After taking it to the streets in May 2016 with a hit featuring Bmysterio aka klassiq B all the way from UK with track Title KILOFE produced By Holumide a love song that brags about street.
Idowu Boluwatife popularly know as Rockbully aka Dabless is here again with another fire tune featuring street pop act SmallDoctor. This new joint is title HUSTLE produced by the legend himself Lahlah smoke the music. Rockbully aka Dabless provides different sounds from R&B to dancehall/Galala and some UK grimy sound.
HUSTLE sees these two Heavy weights act sing to their glory of how life has taken them from grass to grace. With a banging beat by
“LAHLAH smoke the music, the drummer boy”, who made the production/instrumental superb, groovy and creates a solid foundation
for a wonderful song.

