Ryan – "Gimme Love" f. Ceeza Milli

Ryan – “Gimme Love” f. Ceeza Milli

Dr Dolor Entertainment presents “Gimme Love” by Ryan ft Ceeza Milli, the second official single coming from Ryan (Hottest Kid In Africa) signed to #DDE. Gimme Love was produced by Spellz.

A beautiful love song with Rap and Afro spice. As we countdown to Valentines Day this is indeed the perfect tune for lovers all across the world. Keep calm, enjoy this song and don’t forget to share it with a love one.

Also follow him on IG @RyanIsMusic Twitter @Ryanismusik

Ryan – “Gimme Love” f. Ceeza Milli

