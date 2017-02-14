Shuun Bebe – “Go Marry” ( Mad Over You Cover) 

In this season of love, South South street sensation “Shuun Bebe” comes with a fine cover of RunTown’s mad over u. Shuun Bebe takes Mad Over u to the streets; titles it “Go Marry”.

The talented south south music star made a story of his own with this unique remake instrumental by kizzybeatz, without doubt its going to turn heads and breaks legs when the song is on your play-list. hit download Now and enjoy good music.

CONNECT WITH SHUUNBEBE VIA TWITTER @SHUUNBEBE1 AND IG @SHUUNBEBE



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SHUUN-BEBE-GO-MARRY-MAD-OVER-YOUPROMO-COPY.mp3

