So Many Wack Songs In The Industry – Kelly Hansome

Singer Kelly Hansome, is no here for ‘Wack’ songs.

According to the ‘Maga Don Pay’ crooner, who spoke with Planet TV, too many ‘wack’ songs are being peddled in the industr and no one seems to care about it.

Clearly pained about the state of the music industry, Kelly bemoaned the state of the industry saying both fans and DJs allow this as nothing can be done since the owners of such songs must have paid their way through to ensure their songs are being played everywhere.

Wack songs circulating the industry – Kelly Hansome cc @kellyhansome A video posted by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:06am PST

