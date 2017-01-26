So Many Wack Songs In The Industry – Kelly Hansome
Singer Kelly Hansome, is no here for ‘Wack’ songs.
According to the ‘Maga Don Pay’ crooner, who spoke with Planet TV, too many ‘wack’ songs are being peddled in the industr and no one seems to care about it.
Clearly pained about the state of the music industry, Kelly bemoaned the state of the industry saying both fans and DJs allow this as nothing can be done since the owners of such songs must have paid their way through to ensure their songs are being played everywhere.
- Kelly Hansome: On becoming relevant as an entertainer He was one of the super stars under the Kennis Music Label releasing back to back music and remaining stable on his game with a landmark achievement with the release of Maga don Pay but suddenly he went underground doing other progressive moves. Born Orji Kelechi Obinna but popularly known as Kelly Hansome, the super talented act says he is back to his first love for music and this time for good. The Owerri, Imo State-born star and Computer Science graduate of Madonna University in this session with MUTIAT ALLI, speaks at length on his new music, records and plans for the industry as a comeback. Excerpts: What has Kelly Handsome being up to lately? Well, I have been in the studio cooking as usual, went back to school basically. Following the release of your new hit track “Akunatakasi,” how has the reception been? The reception has been awesome, thanks to Now Muzik. We’re making remarkable progress. What has been the biggest hit of your career so far? Well, I can’t really pin-point a particular track because most of my songs have not enjoyed the kind of exposure via airplay that some have. Like they say, the beautiful ones are not yet born but for now I think ‘Maga Don Pay’ is still the monster track. Do you think you are where you should be in terms of success in the music industry? Well, No and yes. Yes in the sense of maturity and wealth of experience. No in the sense of general career advancement and accomplishment and most importantly, I am not near where I want to be. I wouldn’t say where I should be because there’s a reason for everything. I have set goals, I want to be the best I can be, nothing more, nothing less. Where do you see yourself in the next one year following your comeback? Telling you where I see myself is no issue, the real issue is this; will you believe me? Nobody knows tomorrow but I really have a lot of big projects coming up. Let me not count my chicks before my eggs hatch. Why did you join Now Muzik? Because they are the best in what they do by all standards and I deal with nothing less. They have exactly what I need to be where I need to be. Briefly, Now Muzik believes in collaboration and partnership in business and that’s one thing a lot of companies don’t. They’re simply professionals with great wealth of experience and negotiation skills and off course credibility. What’s the structure of Maga Music, do you have any artiste signed to the label yet? We are still working on the structure. I am the only one signed under the imprint for now and it’s a lot of work too but the learning process is worth it because I’m surrounded by a bunch of intellectual juggernauts, so I’ll be good. I have a line-up of talented monsters underground and in due time, I will unleash them. What’s the difference between Ugly Beatz and Maga Music? Ugly Beatz is basically a production company. We produce, buy, sell, market and licence beat. It’s a coalition of producers basically. We accept upcoming producers and engineers then conduct an intensive hands-on training to sharpen their skills to be professionals, ensure profitability and maintain a peak-productivity-level. We are still building, it’s quite a huge task but someone has to get the job done while MAGA music is the label arm. What’s the meaning of Akunatakasi?...
