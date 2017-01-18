Squeeze Tarela – “Uber Fresh”

Squeeze Tarela – "Uber Fresh"

Rebel Movement/Just Jojo Entertainment act Squeeze Tarela, who recently released a dance-hall/afro-fusion single titled “Bend” collaborated with Ms. Jaie on the praised “I Got Love”; kicks off the new year with new music.
 
Squeeze comes through with “Uber Fresh”, an infectious contemporary pop cut with reggae influences. On the buzz track, he delivers very relate-able lyrics and salutes many of the industry big dogs.
 
Everything is #UberFresh! Listen, download, share and enjoy!

Squeeze Tarela – “Uber Fresh”

