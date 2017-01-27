Sunny Salvy – “Me Love You”
Sunny Salvy whose real names are Nnaemeka Ogbonna Sunday is a fast rising Ragga, Dancehall artist who Hails from Enugu state. He is a Computer science graduate of the popular Nnamdi Azikiwi University Awka.
According to Sunny Salvy, “Me love you is a love song dedicated to all the lovers out there and a special gift for the valentine”
