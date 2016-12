Already buzzing around Ikeja and environs – SuperWavey Records act; Surprise comes through with 2 brand new singles – Omope and Wan Street. Both tracks produced by Jaga Bantu Moor (formerly BlazeBeats).

Dope stuff from the Ekiti state indigene!

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Surprise_-_Omope.mp3

Surprise – Omope

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Surprise_-_Wan_Street.mp3

Surprise – Wan Street

The post Surprise – “Omope” + “Wan Street” appeared first on tooXclusive.