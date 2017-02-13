T West X Pinkzzy P – “Omo We Bad”

Posted February 13, 2017 1:36 am by Comments

T West X Pinkzzy P – “Omo We Bad”

Enjoy this new one from T West X Pinkzzy P titled  “Omo We Bad” as produced by Disally Beatx.

Cop below

T West X Pinkzzy P – “Omo We Bad”

