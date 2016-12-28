Tee Q Bello x DJ Baddo – “Knack Am” (Prod.Killertunes)

The “Eko+Ibadan” balladeer TeeQ Bello team up with the superstar Dj Baddofor this striking melodic song titled Knack Am, produced by Killertunes.“Knack Am” is a polish, trip the light fantastic club banger which provides the base for TeeQ Bello’s signature killer performance. Enjoy this double tower of strength of great power as DJ Baddo and TeeQ
Bello groove the gifted synergy into a monster hit.


