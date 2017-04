Rave of the moment Tekno is taking no chill despite his ill health. The Triple MG star dishes out this one to his loving fans to usher in the weekend.

The Sarz produced record is titled BE.

Tekno is definitely the dream. Can’t wait to get a full dose of his soon to be released album.

Cop below and share your thoughts.

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Tekno-BE-prod.-Sarz.mp3

Tekno – BE (Prod. By Sarz)

The post Tekno – BE (Prod. By Sarz) appeared first on tooXclusive.