Tekno Reveals Paul Okoye Now Owns 50% Of ‘His Label’

Popular show promoter and CEO Upfront & Personal, Paul Okoye,  is said to have bought 50% shares in the label that houses singer, Tekno.

Tekno, who at the moment is a Triple MG artiste,  made this known via Instagram, while wishing his fans a Happy New Year.

In his words:

“My people, listen. I’m happy and excited about life. That’s all that matters despite this year being a crazy year.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to Upfront and Personal. Thank you Paul O for becoming a part of my label, for buying into the company… owning 50% shares of the company.

“This is really good. I’m excited because it really facilitated a lot of things.”

In response to the ‘Pana’ crooner’s video, Paul O, reposted the video and wrote:

“Tekno, I believe in you. 2017 will be your year”.

