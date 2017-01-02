Tekno Set To Drop Debut Album, Reveals Album Title

Tekno Set To Drop Debut Album, Reveals Album Title

Sony Music act and multi-award winner, Tekno, is set to drop his first album this year.

The ‘Rara‘ crooner, who recently snagged 3 awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, took to Instagram to share the news with his eager fans.

The album titled ‘Half An Hour’ according to Tekno, is almost ready for consumption.

Watch below:

?????? #halfanhour2017 #thealbum

A video posted by TIA (@teknoofficial) on

