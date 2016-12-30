Tekno Snags 3 Awards At The 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards

Singer Tekno, has snagged 3 awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards.

The award ceremony, which saw the ‘Pana’ crooner, taking home awards for ‘ Digital Artiste of the Year, Viewer’s Choice Award and Song of the Year for ‘Pana’,’ took place at Eko Hotel, Lagos, yesterday, December 29.

Receiving his plaque for the Listener’s Choice Award, Tekno gave an hilarious acceptance speech saying:

‘Thank you Africa, the cassava will always be big.’

Big congrats to him.

