Tidinz – 7AKpus ( Many Men )

Jungle Citi’s Leading Act Tidinz Kicks off the year with another hit rap Track he titled “7Akpus (Many Men) which was Produced By no other person but the usual Jungle Citi’s In house producer Benjamz illbeatz.

The Igbo Indigenous Rapper who has dropped so many hit songs From “Ndi Igbo” to “Mpandia” Is back again. Also Anticipate New videos coming soon .

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Tidinz-Men-2.mp3

