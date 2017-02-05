Timaya X Davido – Kekwanu (Prod. By Shizzi)
Posted February 5, 2017 1:36 pm by admin Comments
Timaya X Davido – Kekwanu (Prod. By Shizzi)
The post Timaya X Davido – Kekwanu (Prod. By Shizzi) appeared first on tooXclusive.
Related posts:
- Skales – “Ajaga” ft. Davido & Timaya Skales enlists Davido and Timaya for a new single titled “Ajaga”. The new cut from the rapper/singer who was formerly...
- Davido – Gbagbe Oshi (Prod. Shizzi) || Pre-Order “Son Of Mercy” EP Davido – Gbagbe Oshi (Prod. Shizzi) || Pre-Order “Son Of Mercy” EP After unveiling the official cover art for “Son...
- Davido’s Music Producer Shizzi Lands Sony Deal HKN.Magic Finger music producer, Shizzi, has reportedly landed a new deal with Sony Music. Shizzi, whose real name is Sheyi...
- NG X Timaya – “ON Point” (Prod. Jiggy Jegg) Donzubi Entertainment presents the return of Nigerian Hottest Hit makers popularly known NG Onyeukwu & TIMAYA much awaited Jiggy Jegg...
- Dammy Krane & Davido – “Ladies” (Prod. By Scar Face) After their 2015 collaboration titled “Izzue”, the Usual Suspekt, Dammy Krane & HKN’s OBO, Davido thrill together on yet another collaboration...
- Ketchup – “Baby Oh” ft. Davido (Prod. By JFem) Feels so good to have Ketchup back on board as 606 Music/UMG presents this new one from the singer titled...
- DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Orekelewa” ft. Davido (Prod. Young Jonn) Veteran disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt is out with this banging tune titled “Orekelewa” which features DMW’s star singer, Davido. Enjoy the...
- MC Galaxy attacked at Shizzi’s studio by Davido and his driver An incident happened 2 days that a few industry people have called my attention to and want it public so...
- Geeboyy ft. Timaya – De Dance (prod. KezyKlef) Geeboyy ft. Timaya – De Dance (prod. KezyKlef) Young talented singer & songwriter “Geeboyy” debuted with Chelum last year with...
- Funky Fresh – “Ase” (Prod. H’Tee) BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt...
What do you think?