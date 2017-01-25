Toby Grey’s Awesome Cover Of ‘Mad Over You’ In French Is A Must Watch

Singer, Toby Grey, need no introduction to many of us as her vocal stay locked in your heart hours after listening to it.

The ‘Do’ crooner, in her latest IG post shared a video of her singing Runtown‘ hit song, ‘Mad Over You’ in French and yes, she nailed it.

Watch and tell us what you think?

 

I spend every moment making sure that I come up with the best for you MY FANS! Thank you so much for being so amazing and also for your patience as you await my new song which drops soon! ??? This year you’re going to experience different TOBY GREY sounds / collaborations from different parts of the world! ? So GET READY! this is for you ? #TobyGreyOneWorldwide #MovingTrain #Africatotheworld #Nigeria #Africa #007

What do you think?

