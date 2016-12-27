TY Rock – “Singolele”

Posted December 27, 2016 4:36 am by Comments

TY Rock – “Singolele”

Adebayo Omotayo also known as TY ROCK releases his new single titled Singolele for the festive season, this jam was produced by Dre Sticks .

TY ROCK recently graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Oyo state with a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering. He is now focused on being the next music superstar.

Singolele is a street jam which means Enjoyment.

Twitter/IG/FB : @tyrockomotayo


TY Rock – “Singolele”

The post TY Rock – “Singolele” appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO + AUDIO : Olubango – Rock Dem Olowo olu aka [ Olubango ] is no more a new name in the industry he is from ebute irele...
  2. UPDATE: Collapsed Nigeria Police barracks that killed two failed integrity tests twice A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday....
  3. Rock the music! DAILY changes in fashion trends have led to a whole lot of changes in the wardrobe of the modern man....
  4. #JackandtheBeats to rock Owerri this Friday with Harrysongz, Iyanya & DJ Humility It’s another month and Jack Daniel’s Nigeria’s monthly gig heads to the eastern city of Owerri, Imo State with two...
  5. StarMusicTrek : 2face, MI, Yemi Alade to rock Makurdi The 2015 Star Music Trek is back for the second time this year and it’s bringing the country’s largest and...
  6. Inspired by Olumo Rock! View Lanre Da Silva-Ajayi’s Official “Rock Delight” Collection & Campaign We’ve been waiting for this and now it’s finally here. It’s the AD campaign for eponymous fashion label Lanre Da...
  7. VIDEO: Smylez – “Lori Street” Native sounding drums seems to be the new trap sound in Nigeria. , a lot of acts have decided to experiment...
  8. JackandtheBeats Birthday Edition lives up to Expectation with Incredible Live Rock Performances! Just in case you missed the biggest weekend of live Rock music in Nigeria this September; Yes, Mr. Jack’s 165th...
  9. Rock musicians to celebrate Fela at Felabration 2016 The annual rock music festival, Rocktoberbest will be taking center stage at Felabration 2016. This is the first time since...
  10. King Sunny Ade Joins Hard Rock Hall Of Fame Music icon, King Sunny Ade, A.K.A KSA, has recently become the first Nigerian to receive a special honour by Hard...

< YOHAIG home