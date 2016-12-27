TY Rock – “Singolele”
Adebayo Omotayo also known as TY ROCK releases his new single titled Singolele for the festive season, this jam was produced by Dre Sticks .
TY ROCK recently graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Oyo state with a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering. He is now focused on being the next music superstar.
Singolele is a street jam which means Enjoyment.
Twitter/IG/FB : @tyrockomotayo
TY Rock – “Singolele”
The post TY Rock – “Singolele” appeared first on tooXclusive.
What do you think?