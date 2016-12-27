TY Rock – “Singolele”

Adebayo Omotayo also known as TY ROCK releases his new single titled Singolele for the festive season, this jam was produced by Dre Sticks .

TY ROCK recently graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Oyo state with a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering. He is now focused on being the next music superstar.

Singolele is a street jam which means Enjoyment.

Twitter/IG/FB : @tyrockomotayo



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/AUD-20161225-WA0052.mp3

