CEO, Triple MG, Ubi Franklin, has confirmed that he indeed sold 50% shares of singer Iyanya’s shares in Triple MG to Paul Okoye.

This confirmation was nade after Tekno, an artiste under the label, took to Instagram to reveal that the CEO Upfront & Personal, now “owns 50% of MMMG”.

Ubi, who spoke to Thecable Lifestyle, revealed that he bought Iyanya’s shares in the ompany after he exited the label in August 2016, before fially selling to Paul O.

In his words:

“When Iyanya was leaving, I bought over his shares so I owned 100% of the company so I sold those shares to Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal.” “Paul Okoye now owns part of MMMG.”

Ubi Franklin, also added that a press conference to talk about the recent developments in the company, will soon be held.

The post Ubi Franklin Confirms He Sold Iyanya’s Shares In Triple MG To Paul OkoyeUbi appeared first on tooXclusive.