VIDEO + AUDIO: Sheun Natural – Love Me Better

Posted February 1, 2017 7:36 am by Comments

VIDEO + AUDIO: Sheun Natural – Love Me Better

With Body Perfect still enjoying massive airplay within and outside the country, KobiMighty Records Front line Artist, SheunNatural returna with another hot single titled “Love Me Better “.

“Love Me Better” is his first official single for the year 2017. The audio was produced by Lino, mixed and mastered by Marqai while its video was directed by ‘Ochuko’ somewhere in Lagos. The Versatile artist has promised to consistently put out good music. Watchout for the brand SheunNatural. Follow on all social media @SheunNatural

Sheun Natural – Love Me Better

The post VIDEO + AUDIO: Sheun Natural – Love Me Better appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Audio & Video: Sheun Natural – “Body Perfect” Kobi Mighty Record’s finest, SheunNatural has over the years proved himself to be a force in the music industry with...
  2. Fricky – “Kalowo” Ft Sheun Natural Fricky is not your regular indigenous rapper, he has a unique sound that differentiates him from the norm, recently signed...
  3. VIDEO + AUDIO: Mayorkun – “Love You Tire” f. Mr Eazi Brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act – Mayorkun, featuring Starboy’s Mr Eazi .Mayorkun wow-ed everyone in April this year...
  4. AUDIO + VIDEO: Item G – “How To Love” Riddles Entertainment and JTEE present Aluko Gbenga aka ITEM G, drop both audio and Video to his new hit single...
  5. VIDEO & AUDIO: Nonykingz – “Zangilewa” Nonykingz is a nigerian singer/songwriter and a rising star with a new wave with diversity presents his official music video...
  6. AUDIO+VIDEO: Vicarman – “Calling” FIBRE MUSIC proudly presents ‘VICTOR . O. OKOH’ popularly known as Vicarman, who hails from Uromi in Edo state. Vicarman...
  7. VIDEO + AUDIO: Korrekt – “Gimme Love” After some heavy collaborations with Solidstar and most recently CDQ on “Gbagbe Oshi” and then the wave-making “Fa Mi Re Do“, fast-rising Ukraine based pop sensation – Korrekt ends...
  8. AUDIO + VIDEO: Kiki Derita ft. Selebobo – “Halleluyah” KIKI DERITA, a young vibrant Afrobeats artist hailing from Enugu in south Nigeria, is about to cause up a storm....
  9. EXCLUSIVE: KOKER – “BOKINIYEN” (Audio & Video) Since dropping hits  “Do Something” , “Kaabo” & “Kolewerk” in 2016, Chocolate City artiste Koker is kicking off the New...
  10. AUDIO+VIDEO: Blaizman – “Involve Me” ft. YQ 1605 STUDIO’s frontline act – BLAIZMAN (@iamblaizman) drops the visual to his hot new hit song – INVOLVE ME Featuring...

< YOHAIG home