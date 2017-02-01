VIDEO + AUDIO: Sheun Natural – Love Me Better
With Body Perfect still enjoying massive airplay within and outside the country, KobiMighty Records Front line Artist, SheunNatural returna with another hot single titled “Love Me Better “.
“Love Me Better” is his first official single for the year 2017. The audio was produced by Lino, mixed and mastered by Marqai while its video was directed by ‘Ochuko’ somewhere in Lagos. The Versatile artist has promised to consistently put out good music. Watchout for the brand SheunNatural. Follow on all social media @SheunNatural
