VIDEO + AUDIO: Whyte Mahoney – “Day 1 Jiggers” f. Ice Prince

Joshua Philips (born February 29th 1988 in Lagos,Nigeria) better known by his stage name Whyte Mahoney is a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) were he studied psychology. He is also a Nigerian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur & the CEO Gemstone Record Concept. He officially started music in 2010.

His latest trap infused single Day 1 Jiggers produced by the prolific E Kelly and directed by Moe Musa, also features award winning Nigerian hip-hop artist Ice Prince Zamani. Listen up, watch, and spin this on repeat!


